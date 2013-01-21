Prepper's List of New Year Resolutions for 2013 Released

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Doomsdaypost.com, a Prepper and Survival website has released a Prepper’s List of 6 New Year Resolutions for 2013. Life altering disasters, whether manmade or natural seem to be occurring at a more frequent rate on this planet. And whether your idea of disaster is an apocalyptic asteroid, hurricane or job loss, odds are something is headed your way. The question is, will you be prepared?



To help you get into a Preparation mindset, we have compiled six Prepper Resolutions for 2013:



1. A Commitment to Preparedness: Deciding to change your everyday lifestyle to one of preparedness requires time, money and critical thinking. You must educate yourself, create a plan and execute it. There will be a learning curve but there are excellent resources to be found online and in books. Remember that any sacrifices made in the name of prepping will pay dividends if and when disaster strikes.



2. Create a Disaster Plan: Disaster plans are as individual as those who prepare them. You must decide what type of adversity you’ll most likely face and plan accordingly. Is your area prone to earthquake or are you more worried about an economic and social collapse? Each contingency will require an emergency preparedness plan that covers evacuations, family communication and meeting places, emergency supplies and considerations for special needs.



3. Bug Out Bag: An integral component of your Emergency Plan is the Bug Out Bag or BOB. The BOB aka 72 Hour Bag is a portable collection of emergency supplies designed to go with you in case you have to evacuate your home. BOBs are as individual as their owners but can contain food, water, shelter, first aid, survival gear, self-defense, clothing, hygiene, tools and communication gear. Many serious Preppers also have a smaller “Get Home Bag” in their vehicle or work place to help them get home during a crisis.



4. Assemble a Home Disaster Supplies Kit: You should store enough water and nonperishable food to last a minimum of 72 hours for each family member. Other items that belong in your kit include a hand crank weather radio, flashlights, medical supplies and tools to turn off utilities. Serious Preppers store emergency supplies to last a year or more with the goal of self-reliance. And toward that goal, alternative energy supplies, weapons and wilderness skills are added into the mix.



5. Grow Your Own: It has been reported that our grocery stores could run out of food in a matter of days if there was an interruption in shipments. Growing your own vegetables and fruits combined with canning for long term storage will make you even less dependent on commercial food sources. Those living in suburban areas can utilize container and raised bed gardening techniques to grow their own. Other considerations in store bought food are safety and nutrition. Corporate farm products lack once present vitamins and minerals and are laced with herbicides, pesticides and E. coli. And if the aforementioned isn’t enough to make you want to grow your own, consider the ramifications of eating gene-spliced Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). By some estimates, in the U.S. GMOs are in as much as 80% of conventional processed food. To avoid GMOs, make sure to purchase Non Hybrid seeds for your garden.



6. Harden Your Home: Many individuals will not want to or need to leave their home in a crisis. But if you “Bug in” you’ll want to protect your family and possessions. Hardening your home will make it more difficult for burglars, looters or the desperate to take what’s yours. Castle strengthening priorities include augmenting or adding security doors, locks, lights, fencing and alarm systems. More serious fortifications include ballistic reinforcements, hidden passages, safe rooms, "Off Grid" electrical capabilities and vaults for fire arms and valuables. The extent to which you harden your home depends on your budget and the events you are preparing for.



