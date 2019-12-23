Prepperswill.com Featuring "The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies"

Clemmons, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Prepperswill.com, the informational hub on preparedness, personal safety, health & security, DIY and survival skills is pleased to present "The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies". In this day and age where people have immediate access to OTC medicines and availability of a medical practitioner a few blocks away, it is but irony that people are not making the right choice when it comes to treating the most common ailments.



The benefits of natural medicine can never be undermined. The age old cultures from across the world have believed and benefited from herbal remedies. They are still practiced in the form of Ayurveda from India, Chinese Medicine and so on. This book is an attempt to help individuals turn to natural medicine and make use of the most natural ways to combat an ailment. The site offers some excellent information on why people need to have this book handy, the pros and cons of understanding the book and most importantly preparedness. The book was written by Nicole Apelian, Ph.D., a leader in the field of transformative nature education, a scientist, a mother and more.



Preppers Will was started by Bob Rodgers, a graphic designer with over 10 years of experience in a big media corp. Bob is a freelancer and a prepper with keen interest in Preparedness, Survival Skills, DIY, Personal Health & Security.



