Preschool Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Indian preschool market is poised to grow at a tremendous pace as the market is under-penetrated. Higher disposable income among the middle class in India and the importance they attach to education will lead to further development of the Indian pre-school market.



The report begins with an introduction to the Indian education market. Data suggests that the focus in India has been on primary education. It also provides the market size and growth of the Indian education sector. In the market overview section, the classification of Indian education system is highlighted and the current and estimated market size of the Indian pre-school (organized sector) is included with the market segmentation. The business model prevalent in the pre-school market has been depicted. Porter’s analysis helps to understand the dynamics in the preschool market in India.



Drivers identified include huge untapped market which gives ample opportunity for pre- schools to grow. Increase in disposable income acts as a driver for the pre-school market. Substantial improvement in the quality of pre-schools has led to further development of the market. Preschools are doubling up as they provide day care facilities as well. The middle class segment in India has always given impetus to education. Thus, pre-school market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the future. Challenges identified include the various operational challenges including unavailability of quality teachers, limited target population as they cater only to a small target market in the vicinity. High rental costs also diminish the profitability of the pre-school. Other prominent challenge faced by the organized sector is overwhelming presence of the unorganized sector that does not follow any set standards towards imparting quality education.



Trends identified include corporate investments which have allowed for the expansion of various pre-schools all over India as well as given them the opportunity to scale up their infrastructural facilities. Corporate houses are interested too as there are no specific rules which guide the market. Other trends are that preschools are collaborating with various builders to bring down the cost of operations. They are also upgrading themselves to K-12 schools in order to get a captivated flow of students.



The competition section begins with a bubble chart which provides the relative positions of the players based on their revenue, net profit and market capitalization/asset value. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section offers strategic recommendations for the players in the pre-school market.



