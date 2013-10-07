Raleigh Preschool Offered Grant for Preventing Obesity by Design (POD) Program

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Raleigh preschool, Primary Beginnings, is excited to announce their acceptance of the Preventing Obesity by Design (POD) program grant.



The POD program was created to reverse the childhood obesity trend. It aims to improve the outdoor environmental diversity of the childcare centers in North Carolina, as research suggests that these improvements can increase the amount of time a child spends outside and make them more aware of healthy fruits and vegetables.



Primary Beginnings will implement four key program activities to generate and transfer knowledge that will create a cultural realignment of care for young children. The activities will include teacher training on promoting physical activity and nutrition, design assistance to help modify outdoor play areas, start-up incentives to buy plant materials and tools, and dissemination of information to effectively transfer knowledge.



Primary Beginnings’ Spring Forest center was among 3 other Wake County preschools to be chosen for the POD program. To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.naturalearning.org/content/preventing-obesity-design-pod-2



Learn more about Primary Beginnings by visiting PrimaryBeginnings.com



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings is a 5-Star rated preschool and child care center in Raleigh, NC. They are committed to providing quality child care that builds self-esteem and independence while fostering creativity. Schedule a tour at one of their Raleigh preschool locations to learn more about their programs.