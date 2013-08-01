Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Raleigh preschool, Primary Beginnings, is excited to announce that their Spring Forest Dr. child care center is turning 14! The preschool first opened back in 1999, and has been educating children throughout North Raleigh for 14 years.



The Spring Forest location was Primary Beginnings first preschool to open in Raleigh. They have since expanded, opening another child care center on North Hills Dr, which will be celebrating its 12th anniversary later this month.



“I am so proud of our preschool teachers and staff,” said Michele Baker, Executive Director of Primary Beginnings. “We have worked hard to earn a 5-Star rating for each of our centers, becoming the preferred preschool in Raleigh by parents. We appreciate all the support from the community and are excited to continue to educate Raleigh’s young minds.”



To celebrate Spring Forest Dr.’s fourteenth birthday, the center will be hosting a birthday party on August 2, 2013. The birthday festivities will include a bouncy house, face painting and birthday cake. Parents are also welcome to have lunch with their child. More details about the Spring Forest birthday celebration can be found on the Primary Beginnings blog.



If you are looking for child care or preschool in Raleigh, call Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 to schedule a tour of their Spring Forest location.