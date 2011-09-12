Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2011 -- Prescott Support air cargo and air freight services provide time critical delivery express services to locations worldwide. We specialize in the international movement of time-critical, high-value, and outsized cargo. Our unique operational capability allows you to transport your cargo and personnel by air to remote, unimproved locations not served by traditional air carriers.



Our continued growth and success in delivering safe, secure and reliable air freight and charter passenger services is based on three principles: the capability, flexibility and reliability of our aircraft; the integrity, innovation and expertise of the Prescott Support team; and our in-depth understanding of your air freight requirements and passenger movement needs.



Prescott Support's reputation as a responsive, reliable and cost effective carrier is based on our partnership and past performance with our select group of clients which include:



- U.S. and international commercial clients including Fortune 500 companies,

- U.S. federal government and state agencies,

- Hazmat delivery,

- Domestic and international freight forwarders, and

- International charities and relief organizations.

- Emergency Cargo.



All Prescott Support's aircraft have the ability to operate into and out of short, unimproved landing sites. Prescott Support's aircraft provide each customer with the unmatched flexibility of flying freight or passengers into traditional cargo terminals or selecting more remote locations with little existing infrastructure. Vehicles, generators, or drilling equipment; jungles or deserts; no cargo or location is too "out of the ordinary".



About Prescott

Prescott Support air cargo and air freight services offer customized air transportation solutions and express delivery services to your locations worldwide We specialize in the movement of time-critical, high-value and outsized cargo and serving commercial clients and Fortune 500 companies, U.S. federal government and state agencies, select freight forwarders and international relief organizations. For additional information on Prescott's air cargo and air freight services visit www.prescottsupport.com or call 843-828-4400.