Prescribing an Epidemic with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Host Zach Crouch is joined by Ted Chan and Tara Beans. Ted Chand is the CEO of Caredash, a patient review and transparency site for healthcare organizations. He shares his results from CareDash's recent study on the connection between Pharmaceutical companies and the rate at which doctors prescribe opioids. Tara Bevans serves as a registered nurse with vast clinical background. She explains some of the challenges that patients go through during their treatment from overdose or detoxing on drugs and how a hospital setting compares to an inpatient recovery center.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington, OK. Their sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with drug or alcohol recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



