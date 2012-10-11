Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Prescribing Influences: Bipolar Disorders - Improved control of bipolar depression persists as greatest unmet need", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Datamonitor conducted a survey of 140 psychiatrists across the seven major markets to ascertain the perceived level of unmet need in bipolar disorders and to evaluate which factors exert the greatest influence on their prescribing decisions. There is a wide range of generic products and branded antipsychotics available to psychiatrists, which is reflective of a highly competitive market.
Scope
- Understand the key unmet needs in the management of bipolar disorders and their relative importance, as rated by prescribing psychiatrists.
- Gauge the attributes of a drug that most influence physician prescribing behavior.
- Review the first-line treatment recommendations for the different phases of bipolar disorders.
- Understand the patient care pathway within the bipolar disorders, and how it can be influenced to drive ethical drug purchase.
- Assess the marketing strategies of the leading companies in the bipolar disorders market.
Highlights
Psychiatrists rate improved efficacy of treatments for bipolar depression as the greatest unmet need. This indication has only three FDA approved treatments and sorely needs new effective treatment options.
Effective treatments are required for maintenance therapy. Achieving full recovery and avoiding relapse of symptoms is a key challenge and current lines of therapy are failing to address this need.
Prescribers' decisions are predominantly influenced by the efficacy of treatments, followed by the side-effect profiles of therapy. New treatments with superior efficacy and tolerability will be positively welcomed by psychiatrists as these influences are also inline with the unmet needs identified by psychiatrists.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most important areas of unmet need in the management of bipolar disorders?
- What are the factors that exert the greatest influence on psychiatrists' prescribing decisions for their patients with bipolar disorders?
- How do bipolar disorders patients progress through the care pathway and at what point I the pathway are key decisions made by psychiatrists?
- Which marketing strategies are most widely employed by companies marketing antipsychotics for bipolar disorders?
