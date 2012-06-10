Prescribing Trends in Opioids - Driven by Efficacy Advantages, Opioids to Remain the Mainstay of Breakthrough Pain Management

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Pharmaceuticals Industry.



Pain is a widespread problem across the world. More than 25% of the total population suffers from some clinically significant pain in a year. Since pain considerably affects day to day life, its management presents a considerable challenge for physicians. Inadequate pain control remains a major problem across the world. There is an urgent and unmet need to manage these pain related problems accurately. Currently, management of pain is not efficient due to the low rates of treatment seeking and diagnosis. In many cases such as cancer pain, the pain is under-treated in more than half of the cases that take treatment. This is primarily due to the absence of a perfect pain management solution. Pain management can be most effective only when the underlying disease conditions are cured. However, the indications studied as part of this report do not offer any effective cure. The combination of under managed pain, low awareness, and fear of addiction to some classes of pain medications is preventing people suffering pain from seeking treatment 100% of the time.



The market for pain management therapeutics is comprised of therapies such as opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics, tricyclic antidepressants and anticonvulsants. Many efficacious pain therapies are associated with several unwanted side effects. Opioids, the largest pain therapy class, cause a number of side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, and can cause severe respiratory depression. NSAIDs can cause gastrointestinal (GI) upset, increase cardiovascular risks, and cause kidney and liver damage.



ReportReserve indicates that the pain market is growing with huge potentials, despite of patent expiries and generic substitution. Rapid growth of elderly population worldwide and an escalation in the prevalence of painful conditions such as cancer and arthritis have boosted the use of opioids and pain management drugs. Despite concerns about diversion, misuse and abuse and addiction, the opioid market continues to grow with its increased use by physicians in the treatment of pain, in turn driving the market for pain management drugs.



Scope



- Analysis of various prescribing tends for pain management and key associated factors with opioids prescription.

- Influencers, alternatives, formulations and different modes for opioid delivery have been analyzed.

- The report further analyzes related regulations and different perspectives of Opioid prescription.

- Analysis of the major prescribing sectors, including post-operative pain, osteoarthritis, cancer pain, neuropathic pain and low back pain.

- Major marketed products in the opioids market are enlisted providing their mechanism of action, product description, safety issues and efficacy details.

- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.

- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development. Key promising molecules for pain management.



Reasons to buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the leading therapeutic segments and geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules with higher efficiency and better safety.

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas of leading companies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that could fill portfolio gaps."



