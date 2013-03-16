Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2013 -- Diet Doc has announced new Ultra Burn prescription diet pills that are a safer alternative to prescription phentermine. Sold under the brand names Adipex-P, Oby-Cap, T-Diet or Zantryl, phentermine is a stimulant which acts on the central nervous system to suppress appetite for fast weight loss. Due to its suppressing qualities, the drug is combined with a low calorie diet to restrict calorie intake. According to WebMD, though phentermine offers better tolerance than its predecessor ephedrine, yet the regularity and magnitude of its side effects like increased blood pressure and heart rate causing palpitations and restlessness can prove just as dangerous. Additionally, prescription phentermine has the potential to lead to dependency, so doctors need to monitor even its short-term usage; this is not helpful if dieters have a long term diet ahead of them and plan on being on some sort of diet plan for longer than a month.



Ultra Burn prescription weight loss pills contain Methionine, Inositol, L-carnitine, Chromium, Caffeine, and a number of vitamins that constitute the B complex group of vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, etc. All of these powerful ingredients whose extreme fat burning potential has been proven clinically are combined in these prescription weight loss pills that have been formulated by Diet Doc. This safe fat burner when combined with Diet Doc’s doctor supervised prescription hCG diet plans trigger fat loss of 1 pound per day while improving patient health.



Contrastingly, phentermine stimulates neurons to release high amounts of neurotransmitters called catecholamines (norepinephrine in particular). These neurotransmitters elevate heart rate, stimulate the nervous system and increase blood pressure. Appetite suppressants in general curb hunger, but the caloric needs of the body stay the same and it has to create energy from somewhere. The problem with diets associated with prescription phentermine for fast weight loss is that they don’t spare lean muscle because the body is often in a state called gluconeogenesis where it is breaking down amino acids to make glucose for energy instead of breaking down fat to produce ketones.



Julie Wright, President and Founder of Diet Doc says, “Having evaluated the most sought after prescription and non-prescription weight loss aids available, the findings using phentermine for fast weight loss are staggering. Many people who still use phentermine today don’t realize the effects it can have on the nervous system, and rarely do people use them for the short periods of time they’re intended for. Most overuse these dangerous drugs for longer periods than is normally safe. Our new Ultra burn acts in a similar way to phentermine, suppressing appetite and causing weight loss, yet can be used without risk for long periods of time.” Ultra Burn prescription diet pills are not associated with any risky or unpleasant side effects which make them a safe as well as an effective alternative to prescription phentermine as well as dangerous crash/fad diets or invasive surgeries like lap band and bariatric surgery that do more harm than good. By integrating Ultra Burn into their master diet plan for fast weight loss, Diet Doc is furthering its mission to help patients across the nation battle obesity safely and effectively.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marketing (at) DietDoc (dot) info

http://hCGTreatments.com



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg