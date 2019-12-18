Prescription for Success: Dr Emil Haldey & Dr Jacob Teitelbaum in the Episode Titled "From Fatigued to Fantastic!"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- In this episode, Dr. Emil Haldey will be interviewing Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD – one of the most frequently quoted integrative medical authorities in the world. The focus of the conversation during the interview will be on fatigue – which Dr. Teitelbaum sees as "the perfect storm for a human energy crisis".



Tackling the main contributors to this storm – nutrition, sleep, hormones, environmental toxins and immune changes – Dr. Teitelbaum will talk about each one, how they impact one's overall health, and what can be done to address this storm. Dr. Teitelbaum will explain to the listeners how this energy crisis is linked to fatigue and how fatigue is linked to various forms of pain, particularly the severe form diagnosed as fibromyalgia. He will then briefly talk about the SHINE (Sleep, Hormones, Infections, Nutrition, and Exercise) protocol he created and helped so many people worldwide with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia to transform their lives into pain-free and energized ones.



The episode will air on Thursday, December 12 at 3 PM Pacific Time/6 PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel. The program will be available during and after the live broadcast on Dr. Haldey's VoiceAmerica show page, at?https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3887



About Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum:



Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is one of the most frequently quoted integrative medical authorities in the world. He is the author of the best-selling From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain-Free, 1,2,3!, the Complete Guide to Beating Sugar Addiction, Real Cause Real Cure, The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution, Diabetes Is Optional and the popular free Smart Phone app Cures A-Z. He is the lead author of 4 studies on effective treatment for fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome, and a study on effective treatment of autism using NAET. Dr. Teitelbaum appears often as a guest on news and talk shows nationwide including Good Morning America, Oprah & Friends, CNN, and FoxNewsHealth. Learn more at www.Vitality101.com .



About Dr. Emil Haldey

Dr. Emil Haldey is the Compounding Pharmacist and President of HALDEY Pharmaceutical Compounding located in New York City. Dr. Haldey's career covers a diverse spectrum of fields in the pharmacy profession. From various leadership positions for pharmaceutical companies to becoming the president of his own compounding pharmacy, Dr. Haldey learned early on that his passion and professional fulfillment are derived from helping patients with unique medication needs. He quickly grew to become a highly regarded expert in the field of compounding pharmacy.



As fulfillment in life comes from the fusion of personal and professional aspects, Dr. Haldey discovered that a serious personal health issue – mercury toxicity - could impact or impede his professional advancement. Using his scientific and educational background, Dr. Haldey not only found the ways to battle this successfully but came out an expert willing to share with others the lessons he learned on his healing journey.



Prescription for Success airs live on Thursdays at 3 PM Pacific / 5 PM Central / 6 PM Eastern on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel. To access the show, log on at?https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness. All shows will be available in Dr. Emil Haldey's Content Library on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel for on-demand and podcast download.



"We are very excited to have Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum on Dr. Emil Haldey's show to speak about the importance of turning around tiredness to feeling renewed and energetic", says, Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show. If you have any questions or are interested in advertising on the show please contact Tacy at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com .



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