Prescription Free Solution to Skin Conditions Offered by the New Riiviva Microderm

Many skin conditions such as acne, stretch marks, scarring, sun damage, and other common skin ailments can cause serious problems for those experiencing them, whether unsightly cosmetic blotches that cause embarrassment and lower self esteem or more serious potential health risks like skin cancer. These conditions traditionally have be treated by dermatologists, beauticians or skincare professionals. Those professionals often use Microdermabrasion to treat the appearance of these skin conditions to give people back their confidence.



An academic article entitled “Microdermabrasion and Dermabrasion”, authored by Draelos and Pugliese and published in Physiology of the Skin, Third Edition has introduced dermabrasion treatments and techniques in the context of treating common skin conditions, with a foundation in hard science.



In the article, they explain that microdermabrasion works by using diamond particulates to exfoliate the skin and a vacuum extraction system to gently pull away dead skin, which stimulates the skin to naturally produce procollagens and other chemicals that improve skin healing and appearance.



Skin care professionals have been using microdermabrasion for years in the treatment of cosmetic skin issues, even reducing the appearance of freckles. The scientific basis for this is that the treatment removes the outer layers of skin that contain browning lentigenes, seborrheic keratoses and other elements that despoil the skin’s appearance, while stimulating the production of healing chemicals in the skin to improve its appearance.



Riiviva is soon to offer a new product that allows individuals suffering from skin conditions to alleviate their appearance with use of a home microdermabrasion kit, which can be used to reduce stretch marks, acne scars, keratosis pilaris and other skin conditions and blemishes.



A spokesperson explained, “While previously microdermabrasion was a specialist procedure that was expensive and had to be performed by qualified professionals, there are now simple and effective treatments available without prescription. This makes the process more accessible than ever, and allows those with skin conditions to save a lot of money in the long term by treating themselves at home.”



