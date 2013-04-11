Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Many people struggle with losing that difficult last 10 pounds while many others have battled a lifetime of obesity, trying one fad diet after another, losing weight only to regain. Diet Doc researchers have spent over a decade modernizing, improving and refining the original hCG diet and have developed the safest and most effective method to lose weight fast, with no significant side effects, without cravings and hunger, and without strenuous exercise.



After extensive hCG research, Diet Doc’s fast weight loss professionals have developed the safest and most effective weight loss solutions, making it the nation's leader in medically supervised hCG diet plans. Patients receive an initial evaluation by a trained fast weight loss physician, extensive consultation with nutritionists and coaches, and up to a year of support, providing the necessary backend support after the weight has been lost to ensure that it does not return.



Based on information obtained during an extensive evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will create customized hCG diet plans which are specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. Prescription hCG will be dispensed, typically administered once per day, to be used in conjunction with the personalized diet plans. Injectable hCG solution is the most preferred method of delivery, although some may prefer sublingual tablets or oral drops. Regardless of the delivery method, most patients will begin to notice the loss of pounds and inches within days, typically from the most difficult and stubborn areas such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is enhanced with Vitamin B12 for a metabolic boost, and is a natural hormone that suppresses the appetite as well as preventing muscle loss during dieting. hCG has been found to trigger the hypothalamus to release stored and trapped excess fat into the bloodstream, burning this excess fat as a source of energy during Diet Doc's low calorie nutrition plan.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. Prescription hCG injectable solution is made from human sources and contains a natural bio-identical hormone. Diet Doc’s goal is to offer the safest, most effective fast weight loss prescription products and is proud to offer only 100% pure prescription hCG to all patients. In addition to hCG, the company offers a vast assortment of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements and diet pills, designed to produce and sustain fast weight loss naturally and without harmful side effects. All prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality of standards.



Diet Doc can be reached by telephone or email to schedule a free consultation and to begin the journey towards a lifetime of improved health. This may very well be the most successful and last diet for those who have struggled for years to lose unwanted, unhealthy, and embarrassing excess fat.



