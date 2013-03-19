Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Diet Doc researchers have spent decades modifying and modernizing the original A.T.W. Simeons hCG diet plans, developing the only modern day version of the original 500 calorie Simeons diet. hCG, or human gonadotropin, discovered in the 1950’s to effect weight gain, when used in conjunction with an extremely low calorie diet, did produce fast weight loss; however, the dangerously low 500 calorie diet also posed significant and serious health risks to the dieter. Diet Doc does not promote Simeons’ 500-calorie per day diet and has modified this out-of-date protocol, increasing the daily allowable caloric intake to over 1000, and providing each patient with tailor-made diet plans specific to individual nutritional requirements based on age, gender, medical history, and activity level.



Prescription hCG is a powerful hormone, discovered to prevent muscle loss during dieting and suppress the appetite during times of low caloric intake. In addition, hCG stimulates the hypothalamus to release stored abnormal fat into the bloodstream, forcing the body to burn this fat for energy. Dieters will notice a loss of pounds and inches in typically difficult to lose areas, such as underarms, thighs, hips, and belly. hCG is available by prescription only to clients subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Patients will administer prescription hCG 6 days per week to be used in conjunction with the patient specific diet plans, specially created by certified nutritionists. hCG injections are the most preferred method of hCG delivery due to its ability to produce fast weight loss, as well as being enhanced with Vitamin B12, providing the patient with an additional source of energy. Prescription hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients will shed pounds and inches rapidly and safely when following the dieting guidelines.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are unique in that each weight loss expert is specially trained in fast weight loss and each staff member is passionate about helping Americans achieve dieting success and long term weight maintenance. Diet Doc offers the Nation’s leading medically supervised, all-inclusive, prescription hCG diet plans, guaranteed to produce fast weight loss, with 97 percent of patients boasting results of up to one pound per day fat with little to no side effects.



Diet Doc offers the updated, medically supervised version of the hCG weight loss diet protocol approved by Dr. Oz. At Diet Doc, each patient’s safe dieting experience is a priority. All prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States and prescription hCG is made only from human sources. In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc has formulated proprietary prescription strength diet pills, including Ultra Burn, Slim Down, and 7-Keto DHEA, designed to accelerate fat loss when used in conjunction with prescription hCG. Each of these weight loss aids are the only of their kind formulated in prescription strength.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant improvement in one’s overall general health. Diet Doc is pleased to provide customized diet plans specific to each patient for those that are struggling to take off that difficult last 10 pounds to those that need to lose 100 pounds or more.



