Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Diet Doc has spent a decade designing individualized diet plans for every client, placing emphasis on counteracting obesity related diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. hCG is a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women functioning to provide adequate nutrition to the fetus if the expectant mother is unable to do so. In the 1950’s Dr. A.T. W. Simeons discovered that hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, when administered in small doses and used in conjunction with a very low calorie diet, had the ability to produce fast weight loss by burning “abnormal fat”. For over a decade, Diet Doc has meticulously researched and tested hCG and its relationship with fast weight loss and have developed America’s best diets, proven and guaranteed to produce healthy and fast weight loss. By increasing the patient’s allowable daily caloric intake together with diet meal plans specific to each patient and their individual nutritional needs, Diet Doc offers the only modernized version of the original hCG diet.



Prior to committing to a slimmer and healthier future by losing excess fat, an extensive medical evaluation must be completed followed by a doctor consultation. Diet meal plans will be created by certified nutritionists considerate of the patient’s age, gender, medical history and activity level. hCG is available by prescription only to be used in conjunction with the patient specific hCG diet plans. Injectable solution is the most preferred method of hCG delivery; however, some patients prefer sublingual tablets or prescription grade oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients can anticipate losing excess pounds and inches, typically in the most difficult to lose areas such as hips, thighs, underarms and belly. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG contains a hormone that naturally suppresses the appetite, as well as preventing muscle loss during dieting and works to stimulate the hypothalamus to trigger stored fat to be burned for energy. Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose weight rapidly and safely by providing dieters with the best diets available in a medically supervised setting.



In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc offers delicious diet foods and snacks as well as a vast collection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements and prescription strength diet pills designed to accelerate weight loss. At Diet Doc, providing each patient with a safe and healthy weight loss journey is priority and patients can feel confident in the knowledge that all prescription products are manufactured using the highest quality standards in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



Diet Doc’s professional and expert staff remains dedicated to the safe and successful fast weight loss experience of each client and are available 6 days per week for consultation and to offer unlimited support, encouragement and guidance. When following the personally created diet plans along with prescription hCG, Diet Doc has developed America’s best diet plans, helping thousands lose weight fast and safely.



