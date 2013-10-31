Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Although the U.S. FDA officially prohibited the sale of over the counter and “homeopathic” hCG diet products in December 2011, labeling these products fraudulent and illegal, many internet sites continue to offer this diluted version of hCG. A hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons, hCG is produced naturally in pregnant women. This powerful hormone's primary function is to act as a protective barrier to the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the required nutrition, while thought to leave the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass largely intact. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with nutritionist-designed diet plans that are specific to a patient's personal needs.



Although Simeon’s original hCG diet plans were effective in generating fast weight loss, patients found their health seriously and, sometimes severely, compromised. The dangerously low and restrictive allowable caloric intake resulted in patients suffering hair and muscle loss, as well as extreme fatigue and exhaustion.



Diet Doc does not support Simeons’ dangerous 500 calorie per day diet plans, and especially warns those looking for a quick fix that homeopathic hCG is not the answer, as it will not produce any real results. While most hCG providers in the U.S. continue to follow this dangerously low protocol, Diet Doc distinguishes itself from its competitors by replacing the original hCG diet plans with its own scientifically researched, thoroughly updated version that allows patients to consume up to 1250 delicious and nutritious calories per day without compromising health or weight loss results.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure hCG is available to qualified patients by prescription only and subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and physician consultation. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and level of each active ingredient. To ensure that clients receive only the safest and purest form of this powerful hormone, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is manufactured in their own fully licensed, United States based, FDA approved pharmacies. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



Diet Doc offers the most advanced version of the original hCG diet, modernized and modified, and now able to trigger weight loss in the most difficult to target areas of the body with tailor made diet plans and 100% pure prescription hCG. This powerful combination has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to target years of stored and trapped fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy, slimming the waist, and leaving patients looking and feeling better than ever before.



Decades of research have enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to offer patients fast weight loss by combining the collective knowledge and efforts of board certified doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists, diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual needs,100% pure prescription hCG and a level of support and personalized service that is unparalleled by competitors. Diet Doc has built its reputation on safety, honesty and reliability and is fast becoming the nation’s leader in prescription hCG diet plans by providing everyone the opportunity to safely, naturally and rapidly lose unhealthy excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg