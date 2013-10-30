Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Almost everyone is born with immaculate arteries; however, once the onus of meal choices are put on the individual, fast food and other poor dietary choices can quickly leave arteries clogged, putting the individual at elevated risk for heart problems. While elevated body weight is not the only identifier of possible heart complications, it can be a sign of underlying artery blockage and other weight related complications. For those who wish to naturally hCG diet lose weight fast, decreasing their risks for heart diseases and countless other weight related illness, Diet Doc has improved their prescription hCG diet plans, working more closely with patients to develop the most safe, natural, and effective plans for each individual.



Medical News Today recently reported on the prevalence of heart disease in America, reporting that over 5 million people suffer from heart failure in the U.S. each year with more than 500,000 new cases reported annually. Approximately 50% of people diagnosed with heart failure die within a year of diagnosis. Adopting a healthier lifestyle and limiting unhealthy fats and carbohydrates can be the first step toward controlling and even conquering a myriad of weight related diseases and conditions, including heart disease.



Arteries transport oxygenated blood from the heart and lungs to other parts of the body. Healthy arteries perform this function very smoothly, allowing blood to flow freely. When fat builds up inside the arteries, however, the blood vessels narrow, reducing the blood supply. These fatty deposits, or plaque, accumulate on the interior walls of the arteries, hardening the tissue and making their job more difficult. Reports show that 85% of heart disease is a direct result of lifestyle. Too much fatty, sugary, processed foods and too sedentary a lifestyle can create the perfect storm, which is heart disease. Those that lose unhealthy excess fat by following a medically guided diet plan can reduce their risk of developing hardening of the arteries which, in turn, reduces their risk of heart disease. Diet Doc has updated their diet protocol to include medically supervised and personalized guidance for each patient from beginning to well after the last ounce of dangerous excess fat has disappeared to help everyone live healthier and longer.



By combining decades of scientific research with the knowledge, expertise and dedication of a specially trained fast weight loss staff, including board certified doctors, nurses, certified nutritionists and coaches with diet plans that are unique to each patient’s personal nutritional requirements, along with the administration of medically supervised prescription hCG, the company has made safe and fast weight loss and improved health a reality for thousands of Americans.



Although most hCG competitors continue to follow the outdated 1950s hCG diet, which can pose serious health risks to patients, Diet Doc distinguishes itself by replacing the dangerously low, 500 calorie per day diet plan protocol with its own scientifically researched, thoroughly updated version, allowing patients to consume more than double the daily caloric intake without compromising health or weight loss results.



hCG, a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s, found to produce fast weight loss, is produced naturally in pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to, both, the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores during pregnancy, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in conjunction with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs.



The professionals at Diet Doc developed the nation’s leading, all inclusive diet plans by isolating the most beneficial elements of the original hCG diet and incorporating 100% pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in their own fully licensed and FDA approved, United States based pharmacies with diet plans that are unique to each patient’s individual metabolism, body size and shape and nutritional needs.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leading and most trusted prescription hCG diet plan by providing only pure prescription hCG, diet plans that are unique to each patient’s personal needs, and professional and unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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