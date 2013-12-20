Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Diet Doc offers everyone the opportunity to become healthy by losing excess weight with the nation’s leading revolutionized prescription hormone treatments that are affordable to everyone. Founded on principles of making healthy food choices, while being less costly, Diet Doc’s customized diet plans are strategically designed to be compatible with each patient’s personal nutritional needs, while fitting neatly into each particular lifestyle and being compatible with almost any medical condition.



Qualified patients will work closely with certified nutritionists who intimately understand the science of safe and fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s diet plans are uniquely created for those who have reached a weight loss plateau and are struggling to take off those last 10 pounds, to those who must lose 100 pounds or more in order to restore good health. The company’s diet plans are tailored to meet the needs of each patient, as well as individually designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, making losing excess weight and looking forward to a healthy future affordable for almost everyone.



Diet Doc’s revolutionized fast weight loss approach includes diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, with food choices that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates coupled with prescription and nonprescription diet aids known to produce amazing results. Because the hCG diet plans incorporate a wide selection of delicious and nutritious food choices, dieters find the diet plans interesting and the fast weight loss motivational while the prescription weight loss medication begins working on shedding pounds almost instantly.



Subsequent to a doctor consultation conducted easily from the client’s own home, patients will be administered Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone treatments. The administration of medically supervised prescription hormone treatments and the strategically designed diet plans promote fast weight loss by sending a powerful signal to the brain to target and release old, trapped fat. The body will then burn this old fat as its primary energy source.



To ensure that patients are receiving only the highest quality prescription diet products, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatment is manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, U.S. based pharmacies. Diet products will be delivered directly to patients’ doors and will include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients.



In addition to prescription hormone treatments, the company offers an impressive selection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements that are essential to safe and fast weight loss, as well as prescription diet pills to accelerate weight loss for those who may have reached a weight loss plateau. The professionals at Diet Doc have helped thousands of Americans lose unhealthy, unwanted excess weight with their prescription hormone treatments and encourage anyone who needs to lose weight, in any part of the country, to call the nation’s leading prescription diet plans today to schedule a free and private consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



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