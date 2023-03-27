NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Prescriptive Analytics Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Prescriptive Analytics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/45423-global-prescriptive-analytics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Angoss Software (United States), Profitect (United States), Frontline (United States), FICO (United States), River Logic, Inc. (United States), Ayata (United States), Panoratio (Germany), TIBCO Software (United States), NGData (Belgium).



Scope of the Report of Prescriptive Analytics

Perspective Analytics refers to a type of data analytics that uses modern technology to help businesses that have huge data or factors involved in decision making to make optimal decisions through analysis of available data. In these analytics, the focus is on perspective with factors like possible scenarios, available resources, past performance along current performance to suggest a course of action. Perspective Analytics deals with both descriptive analysis and predictive analysis. Perspective analysis works with artificial intelligence without help from humans to understand the data. Equity research firms, gas and oil firms, and firms involved in much of a data-crunching are mainly the customers of this market. Clients like insurance companies use perspective analytics to access the risk involved in the market. With the increasing reliance of companies on data to make business decisions the demand for perspective analytics is also increasing.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Network Management, Operation Management, Revenue Management, Risk Management, Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management, Others), Services (Optimize Marketing Spend, Optimize Mark Downs, Consumer Churn Prediction, Attribution Modelling, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Energy and Utility, Government and Defence, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Data (Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured Data, Structured Data)



Market Drivers:

Rising Need of Perspective Analyze Different Situations in Various Business Environment

Increasing Demand of Perspective Analytics to take Business Decision



Market Trends:

Growing Demand of Perspective Analytics Due to Its Ability to Model Prices on Variety of Factors

Rising Demand of Perspective Analytics in Oil and Gas Industry Where Prices Constantly Fluctuate



Opportunities:

Surging Demand of Perspective Analytics Due to Increasing Processing Power of Computers



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among SMEs About Perspective Analytics



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/45423-global-prescriptive-analytics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Prescriptive Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Prescriptive Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Prescriptive Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Prescriptive Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Prescriptive Analytics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Prescriptive Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Prescriptive Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/45423-global-prescriptive-analytics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.