Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach CAGR of over 19.6% by 2026 - Salesforce, IBM, Accenture

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Predictive analytics is the practice of extracting information from existing data. It helps users determine and understand the buying patterns of customers, and predict future trends for an organization. Prescriptive analytics is another branch of advanced analytics, dedicated to obtaining the best course of action for a presented situation.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growth in demand for global consumer goods, need for comprehensive market analytics and increasing demand for cloud-based predictive analytics. However, data privacy and security concerns are restricting the market growth.



Some of the key players in global prescriptive and predictive analytics market are Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Versium, Oracle, Angoss Software Corporation, TIBCO, SAP, Angoss Software, Microsoft Corporation, Alteryx, Infor Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Zemantis, Teradata Corporation, Tableau, and Pegasystems.



Amongst end user industries, the retail segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Globally emerging countries such as India and China constitute the growth of the consumer goods market due to the high penetration of internet and rapid urbanization.



Types Covered in this Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market are:

Behavioral Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Talent Analytics

Collection Analytics

Supply-Chain Analytics

Other Types



Applications Covered in this Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market are:

Finance

Marketing & Sales

Manufacturing

Operations Management

Supply-Chain Management

Human Resource



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Size

2.2 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



