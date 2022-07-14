Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2022 -- The emergence of COVID-19 has slowed down the market growth, but due to uplifting lockdowns, the market is slowly gaining traction. The report offers a deep topographical analysis for key regions and country markets. Increasingly, prescriptive analytics is becoming embedded in business applications.



Predictive analytics offers companies actionable insights based on data. It delivers estimates about the likelihood of a future outcome, which can be used to get a forecast of future developments. Moreover, the foundation of predictive analytics is based on probabilities. Prescriptive analytics involves using techniques such as business rules and machine learning to process large data sets. This kind of processing is typically applied against historical and transactional data as well as real-time data feeds. The businesses that have already adopted some sort of descriptive analytics tools and solutions are better positioned for predictive and /or prescriptive analytics solutions adoption.



Major Company Profiles included in Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics Market are:



- Oracle Corporation

- SAP SE

- IBM Corporation

- Microsoft Corporation

- SAS Institute Inc.

- Altair Engineering, Inc

- ALTERYX, INC

- FICO

- Teradata

- TIBCO Software Inc



This study report's main focus is COVID-19, which gives a deep and in-depth analysis of how the epidemic has driven this industry to change. COVID-19's current and projected market outcomes, as well as a modern viewpoint on the ever-changing commercial zone, are examined and analyzed in this research. It also includes vital information such as historical growth analysis, CAGR status, price structure, and the supply-demand climate in the market. This research paper examines the supply chain, import and export controls, regional government policy, and the sector's potential impact in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The research can assist players in gaining a better understanding of the Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics market and developing appropriate company expansion plans.



Everything from marketing channels and market positioning to future growth strategies for new entrants and established competitors in the sector is included in the strategy analysis. In terms of growth rate, market segmentation, market size, future trends, and geographical viewpoint, the research report comprises both qualitative and quantitative data. The study examines the Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics market's current prognosis, which is expected to have an impact on its future potential. The effects of major company product dynamics, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics, macroeconomic policies, and industrial policy have all been considered. Raw materials to end users, as well as trends in product circulation and sales channel, will be thoroughly explored in this business.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics Market are Listed Below:



On The Basis of Deployment:



- On-Premise

- Cloud



On The Basis of Industry:

- BFSI

- Retail

- Healthcare And Pharmaceutical

- It And Telecom

- Others



Regional Coverage:



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Research Methodology



Using both primary and secondary research approaches, we looked at the Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics market from a variety of angles. This allowed us to better comprehend current market dynamics like supply-demand imbalances, pricing trends, product preferences, and customer behavior patterns, to mention a few.



Competitive Scenario



The report is organized in each of the study's areas and nations to include both qualitative and quantitative industry characteristics. The research also includes an in-depth examination of critical areas such as driving forces and barriers that will shape the market's future development. The research will also include a thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape and large firms' product offerings, as well as micro market investment potential for stakeholders. The goal of the Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics market study is to estimate market sizes for various industries and areas in previous years in order to project market sizes for the following eight years.



Report Conclusion



The Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics market study will aid market participants in identifying important market opportunities and building strategies to get a competitive advantage in the global market.



Frequently asked Questions in Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics market report are:



- Which region has largest share in Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market?

- Who are the key players in Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market?

- What is the growth rate of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Dynamics



4. Impact Analysis



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Porter's 5 Forces Model



7. PEST Analysis



8. Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation, by Deployment



9. Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation, by Industry



10. Regional Analysis



11. Company Profiles



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Conclusion



