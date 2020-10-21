Presentation Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Presentation software is specially designed to enable users to present ideas by combining data, pictures, audio, and video. The software is used for designing presentations that can be used for business purposes as well as for general multimedia purposes. The best presentation software is designed with the combination of prebuilt templates, collaboration & sharing features, media support, graphical assets, and presentation options.



360Quadrants selected the top vendors offering the presentation software in the market. The quadrant for presentation software is released post in-depth analysis & study of the market and the vendors offering the software. With the help of this analysis, buyers will be able to select the most suitable software as per their requirements. 360Quadrants performs SWOT analysis and deeply analyzes the vendors selected for evaluation for helping them to understand more about the opportunities in the market and areas of improvement.



The presentation software market is driven by various factors like an increase in the number of businesses and growing demand for presentations. There are few major opportunities in the market like the increasing number of startups and developments in the market research industry.



Presentation Software Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated 65 software vendors that offer presentation software, out of which the top 17 were positioned on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.



Microsoft PowerPoint, Prezi, Google Slides, Quip, Keynote, Powtoon, Microsoft Sway, Zoho Show, and Visme have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the presentation software market.



Promo and Zoho ShowTime have been recognized as the Innovators in the presentation software space.



Zoom Player, Presenter, and VideoScribe have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the presentation software space.



Emaze, PhotoSnack, and DocSend have been identified as the Dynamic Differentiators in the presentation software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants selected and assessed the top presentation software companies. These companies were evaluated depending on more than 70 carefully selected parameters from products & business strategy evaluation and the inputs gathered from buyers and industry experts. Some of the parameters selected for the presentation software market include template library, animation & transitions, and collaboration tools.



Template Library: Presentation software comes with a number of predesigned templates. These templates are stored in the software and can be used whenever required. Templates can be selected based on the topic and type of presentation.



Animation & Transitions: The software offers various animation and transition effects that can be used while creating the presentation. For making the presentation, interactive animation effects can be added, where as for boosting appeal, various transition effects can be applied while changing the slides.



Collaboration Tools: With the use of presentation software, users can enhance collaboration between teams. With the presentation shared on the cloud, teams can collaborate efficiently.



All the selected parameters, of which a few are mentioned above, are assigned with a weightage. These weights are used by analysts for rating the selected vendors. Vendors are placed in the 360Quadrants as per the ratings assigned.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Video Conferencing Software, Photo Editing Software, and Video Editing Software.