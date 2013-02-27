Presenting: America's Got Talent Finalist Mauricio Herrera Latino Showman LIVE at the Riverside County Fair

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- After his successful appearance as one of the top 48 finalist on the #1 show of the summer, America’s Got Talent, MAURICIO HERRERA , being the ONLY latino showman to make the finals, has continued to perform and better his act day by day.



The 2012 year was accompanied by red carpet events, as those of the BMI Noches de Bohemia, Magic Image Hollywood Magazine events, Global Independence Day, among others, as well as important performances as those of City of Monterey Park headlining 5 de Mayo festival, Fiestas Patrias festival, Ice House Comedy Club performance, among others. Not to mention the production, direction, and presentation of his own tv show, “MAURICIO HERRERA PRESENTA: Las Estrellas del Futuro”, and his own Musical Comedy Show in the Ice House Pasadena Comedy Club.



Now, for the 2013 year, it has been announced that he will be performing in the Riverside County Fair, this upcoming Saturday February 23, 2013 @ 4:30pm. The Riverside County Fair has been providing fun times for families as early as 1936!



And, it has been offering the best entertainment for all crowds since then. It has presented acts such as “Voz de Mando-Y Ahora Resulta” and “Aaron Lewis-Forever”, and this year it will add one more Star to their rooster: MAURICIO HERRERA.



“I feel both honored and excited to be performing live in the Riverside County Fair. As always, I promise to give my 100% in my performance, and can guarantee you, you will have fun and you will see a show like you’ve never seen before!”, was Mauricio’s comment to the media. Mauricio Herrera at the Riverside County Fair, it’s a show you don’t want to miss!



For more information on Mauricio Herrera and the event:



http://www.datefest.org

http://www.mauricioherrera.com



CONTACT:

Araceli Ramirez-Agent

(702)51-MAURI or 62874, & (323)357-2237

sales@mauricioherrera.com