Preserve Capital the Bonduel Way with Actively Managed Strategies

Bonduel Asset Management is not just any asset management firm. The firm consists of experienced investment specialists and portfolio managers who guarantee their commitment to the clients by investing their own capital in the funds they manage. For over two decades, they have been offering services through their Fixed Income Boutique featuring active investments in Bonds, corporate, global and emerging markets. Fixed income is a focused investment approach which aims at preserving both capital and the income. As mentioned above, the most common investments are made in corporate and government bonds in order to provide the investors with a steady income stream with a much lesser risk than those that are common with investments in stocks.



Fixed Income is also the best income for retail investors who wish to get a monthly income. Bonduel offers tailor-made solutions for such investors and offers some key investment solutions to help their client build a steady income portfolio. The firm considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact on the investments; and offers best-in-class strategies with great exclusion and integration approaches. Whether it is to raise the wealth investments or save for retirement, one can accomplish their investment goals by allocating a part of their portfolio towards fixed income investments. They are also considered the best investments because they can potentially reduce or offset the losses especially during the stock market swings.



Bonduel Asset Management is an asset management firm with a local presence and a global reach. Their multi-boutique approach coupled with specialized investment talent, robust risk management and a strong performance culture is what sets them apart from other firms. With offices in Zurich, Belgium, London, St. Gallen, Geneva, Bern and Lugano, Bonduel has been serving investorssince 1988.



