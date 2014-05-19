President Obama Needs to Take Action Against Obesity Says 1800Cinchers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- In America obesity has become a serious problem. With over 60 percent of the adult population being overweight and 37 percent of adults being classed as obese, action needs to be taken now and President Obama should be the man for the job says 18000Cinchers.



According to a recent report, by the year 2050 one in three adults will be obese. With obesity causing so many health issues which include Type 2 Diabetes and people who are overweight being a higher risk of developing some forms of cancers, action needs to be taken now says the online body shapers retailer



1800Cinchers.com the online retailer that sell body shapers that can be worn underneath clothing to give a woman the perfect hourglass look would like to see President Obama take action against the obesity problem. With all the health issues the problem is causing, the online cinchers retailer would like to President Obama tackle food companies and force them to reduce the amount of sugar they put into foods.



With health experts claiming the high level of sugar in foods is speeding up the obesity problem, 1800Cinchers would like to see food companies be forced into reducing the sugar amounts they put into food and drinks and replace it with sweeteners.



A spokesman for 1800Cinchers.com said:” We would like to see President Obama and politicians come together and make America healthy. If all the politicians worked together, they could come up with a plan of action to reduce obesity and make America a healthy place to live.”



With their affordable and quality body shapers products, 1800Cinchers have seen a huge increase in the number of women who are buying their products and have also seen a rise in the number of celebrities who buy them to look great on film sets.



Body shapers have become the perfect product to help women to look great for any occasion and with more people now understanding how they can show off their curves and look body beautiful, women are feeling more confident.



To learn more about Body shapers products and 1800Cinchers, please visit www.1800Cinchers.com



About 1800Cinchers

1800Cinchers is a popular online retailer that sells quality cinchers to help women to look great at all times.