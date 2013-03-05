President Obama: "Under My Plan, of a Cap and Trade System, Electricity Rates Would Necessarily Skyrocket." the Successful Jihad by P. S. Norac Addresses This Statement

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- In the new book, The Successful Jihad, (ISBN 9781480075771) the authors, P. S. Norac, says:



“He’s been deceived. The social Jihadists have deceived themselves and the world into believing that carbon dioxide is an effective greenhouse gas. However, the world knows if you have a greenhouse with just one pane of glass, you don’t have an effective greenhouse. Likewise, you cannot have an effective greenhouse gas if there isn’t enough gas.



“Passing regulations based on “junk” science that would cause our electric rates to skyrocket is the moral equivalent of pouring sand into the engine of our economy. Tell your senators they are responsible to stop these harmful, needless regulations of the EPA.”



In P. S. Norac’s book, The Successful Jihad, these issues are explained and confronted. In a collection of short stories written as analogies and articles previously published on their website, Norac expresses the growing concern of the threats that confront the nation’s democracy. Intending to arouse interest and concern for current social issues through these analogies, Norac asks readers to become proactive.



Norac shares an experience of a 9th grader who counted out 1,000,000 grains of rice to represent the volume of Earth’s atmosphere. Then she separated out 350 grains of rice to represent the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Then, from that 350, she separated out 14 grains of rice which represented the amount of carbon dioxide that man has contributed to the atmosphere.



Her science project certainly brings into question the hype that carbon dioxide is an effective greenhouse gas. P. S. Norac continues to say that the world should demand an explanation.



About the Author: P. S. Norac

P. S. Norac is the husband and wife writing team of Paul and Sandra. Throughout the seven decades of their life, they have experienced various changes in society from watching dirt roads turn into highways and crank telephones transform into tiny Smartphones. Paul has worked in industrial electronics, radio control, refrigeration and cryogenics. Sandra’s love for literature stems from seeing her father studying the dictionary for enjoyment. Together they create the dynamic writing duo of P. S. Norac.