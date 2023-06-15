Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2023 -- Wouldn't this world be a better place if we made it a society where compassion resides, where love dwells, and where hope lives? This is exactly what King's Home has created to serve the needs of hurting, at-risk, and abused youth, women, and children fleeing domestic violence.



As the victim of a violent crime himself as a teenager, Lew's desire to help serve the needs of others facing what can feel like impossible challenges, is fueled by his own survival story. He wants to help reveal to everyone coming to King's Home that they matter, and God has a purpose for their life. At KH, residents can heal from their devastating pasts, find hope, and discover new opportunities in life.

You will be inspired by Lew's story and his message of hope.



About Lew Burdette

Lew Burdette of Birmingham, AL has been the President of King's Home (KH) since October 2002. King's Home operates 21 long-term residential group homes across Central Alabama/Birmingham area for youth, women, and children who are victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment, and homelessness. Before joining the KH team, Lew founded Kindred in 1998, a Christian retail superstore in Birmingham where he was President / Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Kindred, Lew enjoyed a 13-year career with Books-A-Million holding several executive management positions including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer as well as serving on Books-A-Million Board of Directors. He also served Florence First United Methodist Church as its Director of Christian Education in the early 1980s. In 2022, Lew was grateful to have the opportunity to run for Governor of Alabama; an endeavor filled with wonderful memories and deeper appreciation for the people of our great state. Lew brings to KH experience in business operations, strategic planning, financial expertise, and human resource management. As the victim of a violent crime himself as a teenager, (link to story--https://www.kingshome.com/president) Lew's desire to help serve the needs of hurting and abused youth, women, and children fleeing domestic violence. At KH, residents can heal from their devastating pasts, find hope and discover new opportunities in life.



About Jan Jones

Jan Jones is a professional speaker and organizational development consultant. Her contagious energy is her signature style for engaging audiences to realize their personal potential. Her zest for life comes from her experiences, as well as the relationships that play a pivotal role in her own development. Jan knows first-hand how fragile life can be, but also how precious life truly is, even during the most difficult challenges. Her journey to receiving a double-organ transplant forced her to face her own mortality, but her joy never faded. Jan wants the world to know of God's goodness, love, and grace, and she wants to offer skills and insights that can transform every listener's life. Her focus on spiritual identity, motivation and purpose-filled productivity helps people find strength and peace in realizing that they are wonderfully made. Jan has spent her professional career developing employees at every level, including executive leaders in the Fortune 500 business world. Now, she wants to share her insights of personal development and spiritual growth with you each week on her new show The Good Good Life, which broadcasts live on VoiceAmerica Radio Network. Jan has over 20 years' experience in organizational development and personal coaching. She is a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, and holds certifications with Franklin Covey, Crucial Learning, DISC and numerous others. The powerful message of hope that Jan offers transcends to every area of life.



About The Good Good Life

Fridays at 10 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

Discover the secrets to direction, fulfillment, contentment, and joy in your life through the gifts that have always been inside of you. You are a masterpiece! You may not know it or even feel it right now, but you are fearfully and wonderfully made, and Jan is going to lead you on a road of discovery. Join us each week for The Good Good Life with Jan Jones. No matter where you are in this journey called life, challenges are unavoidable, but you have the powerful choice to decide how you will respond to those challenges. With changes all around, you need a coach to equip you for those moments when you may need to pause, or pivot, or accelerate quickly. Jan Jones will be your coach each week to share her message of hope in hurting, strength in struggles, and vision for living the life you were created to live. Jan's love for everyone radiates from her faith in Jesus Christ and her energy and passion will leave you inspired. Contact Jan at jan@goodgoodlife.com.



