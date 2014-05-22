President of Quartermaster Rum Paul Brunelle Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for Their Super Bowl Commercial Shoot to Promote Their New Line of Rum

Pelham, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Quartermaster Rum crew is appealing to all to help them raise money for an incredible kick-butt Super Bowl commercial and an exclusive Super Bowl party in Key West, Florida – February 1, 2015. They want this to be the top Super Bowl commercial and largest and greatest fund raising project ever to bring broad brand awareness to their impressive line of rum products.



This is the first Quarter Master Rum Super Bowl commercial effort and “Party like a Key West Pirate” Super Bowl Party with the world’s newest brand of rum backed by a rich history and expertl distilling process dating back to 1890. Consumer research and extensive product research has led to the conclusion that Quartermaster Rum is the smoothest most premium-tasting Caribbean Rum available.



Quartermaster Rum is a new brand brought to market to offer a much better quality Rum people will love from first taste. However, their partner who bottles and produces the product for them has been distilling rum since 1890. They produce some of the most premium quality and award-winning rums. It will excite the taste buds with incredible flavors and smoothness at a price that will thrill everyone. Quartermaster Rums will be available in all 50 states in mid-2014 and in 5 countries.



Quarter Master Rum is not just about a single flavor of rum. They have a full product line with many tantalizing flavors. Whether one loves White, Spiced, Coconut, Cinnamon (hot ball), Golden, Vanilla or any other types of Premium or Super Premium Barrel aged Rums from 5 to 26 years old, all will be available this year at Quarter Master Rum.



Successful funding via Indiegogo will enable Quarter Master Rum to film the commercial footage and this will be the company’s starting point. The funding budget for this campaign has been fixed at $100,000.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gIdRqA