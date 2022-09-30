Presidential Citation Recipient Discusses a Life of Humanitarian Service on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- Ever wonder what one person might accomplish in a world with so many problems and so many needs asking to be addressed? Is making a difference possible? Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati ("Sadhviji") will convince you you can not only make a difference-- you can make a BIG difference.



Originally a young Stanford-based American scholar and activist, well connected in Hollywood and beyond, Sadviji is now a renowned female spiritual leader in India and a recent recipient of President Joe Biden's Presidential Citations for Lifetime Achievement and service.



She is Secretary-General of the revered Global Interfaith WASH Alliance, launched with UNICEF, the world's foremost alliance for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. Working from her home as a leader of the famous Parmarth? Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, India, which brings thousands of spiritual inquirers to India each year for the International Yoga Festival, she also serves on the Faith-Based Advisory Council of the United Nations Interagency Task Force on Religion, the Steering Committee for Partnership for Religion and Sustainable Development (an international body comprising the governments of several countries including United States, UK, and Germany, and the United Nations, the World Bank, the African Union), and the Steering Committee for the World Bank-United Nations campaign with international faith based organizations of the "Moral Imperative to End Extreme Poverty."



Sadhviji also has a Ph.D in Psychology and was the Managing Editor for the monumental project of the 11-volume Encyclopedia of Hinduism.



In this inspiring broadcast Sadhviji discusses all this with Denise Scotto Esq., Chair of the International Day of Yoga Committee at the United Nations, and Karuna, a co-host on VoiceAmerica and renowned yogini in her own right. Many of the highlights in Sadhviji's life are also discussed as well in her current book FROM HOLLYWOOD TO THE HIMALAYAS: A JOURNEY OF HEALING AND TRANSFORMATION. Join us for this inspiring broadcast, created with the international Evolutionary Leaders Circle, and posting September 30th on The Convergence, on VoiceAmeica's Empowerment Channel.



Banner for "Humanity's Moment of Choice: Choosing to Serve" featuring Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Denise Scotto, Esq. of the International Day of Yoga Committee at the United Nations, and Karuna of Light on Kundalini.com and The Convergence on VoiceAmerica.