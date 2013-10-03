Presidential Limousines of St Louis Hired Mod Girl Marketing to Re-Launch Their Website

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The Danziger family purchased Presidential Limousines of St. Louis with the intention of re-launching the brand with their personal signature on it, that includes changing the website, making it SEO-friendly and easy to use. They called on Mod Girl Marketing, with the experience and vision, to do the job.



"We are honored that Presidential Limousines chose us to re-design their website. Because our work is affordable for small businesses and designed using cutting edge techniques, we are sure that they are going to love the final product. Most importantly, the new website will help to bring them new customers to their business.” – Mandy McEwen, CEO, Mod Girl Marketing



Mod Girl Marketing is re-designing the current website on the WordPress platform. This will make the website mobile-friendly, easy to update and allow users to find information on vehicles and booking. The re-design includes making the website SEO-optimized to lay the foundation for proper online marketing, so that customers will be able to use search engines, such as Google, Bing and Yahoo, to find Presidential Limousines whenever they look for great transportation in St. Louis.



Presidential Limousines has been in business since 1997 and was voted Best in Transportation in St. Louis 3 years in a row. The new owners are excited to have the opportunity to offer unparalleled service and excellent vehicles to their clients.



Mandy McEwen and Mod Girl Marketing know that the superior quality of their work will lead to superior results for businesses. They focus on the unique requirements of each and every customer with a dedicated team of specialists to insure that clients receive the finest service possible.



Mod Girl Marketing offers helpful marketing tips daily for business owners across their social networks. You can follow Mod Girl Marketing on LinkedIn here.



Read Mod Girl’s blog post on what you should know before hiring an SEO web design company here:



http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/seo-website-design-company-what-you-should-know-before-hiring/



Presidential Limousines of St. Louis makes regular updates on their Facebook page here.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mandy McEwen at 800-388-7732 or email at info@modgirlmarketing.com.