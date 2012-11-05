Presidential Polls New Hampshire, Maine, and Iowa: Gravis Marketing

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Final New Hampshire, Maine and Iowa Polls: 2012



On November 1, 2012 Gravis Marketing conducted three separate polls in New Hampshire, Iowa, and Florida. Each of these polls surveyed likely voters in these areas, and the responses were examined based on the political party and the gender of those polled.



The New Hampshire poll surveyed 497 likely voters. Of those surveyed, 50% of respondents plan to vote for Barack Obama, 49% plan to vote for Mitt Romney, and 1% are undecided. Among men, Romney leads those polled by 55% to 43%, but among women, Obama leads by 55% to 44%. Of the Democrats surveyed, 9% plan to vote for Romney while only 3% of the Republicans surveyed plan to vote for Obama. Obama is trailing Romney slight among Independent voters, 50% of whom plan to vote for Romney while 48% plan to vote for Obama.



When asked if they approve of President Obama's job performance, 45% of all voters replied yes, 48% replied no, and 7% were undecided. Women and Democrats were more likely to approve of his performance than men or Republicans were. When asked if the country was headed in the right direction, 47% of respondents said yes, and 48% said no. Among men, only 39% approved while 54% of women approved. Democrats were overwhelming in favor of the country's direction at 85% while only 5% of Republicans approved of the direction the country is heading.



In Maine, Gravis Marketing polled 509 likely voters. Overall, Obama has a slight 3% lead over Romney. When divided by gender, 54% of women plan to vote for Obama while 44% plan to vote for Romney, and 2% remain undecided. Among men, 45% favor Obama while 51% favor Romney, and 4% are undecided. Only 14% of Maine Democrats plan to vote for Romney while only 6% of Republicans plan to vote for Obama. Among Independents, Obama has a 11 point lead with 3% still undecided.



48% of all voters in Maine approved of the president's performance while only 39% of those polled approved of the direction in which the country is headed. Women and Democrats were statistically happier with Obama's performance and with the direction in which the country is headed.



In Iowa, Gravis marketing polled 594 likely voters. Of those surveyed, Obama leads by 4%, but 6% of voters remain undecided. Obama leads both men and women voters with 48% of men favoring him and 50% of women favoring him. Only 13% of Democrats planned to vote for Republican challenger Romney while 16% of Republicans planned to vote for Obama. Among Independents, Romney has a 5% lead with 19% of Independents still undecided.



In Iowa, there was an almost even split between people who approved of Obama's job performance and those who approved of the direction the country was headed in general. 45% of those polled claimed to be satisfied while 45% were unsatisfied.



