Press Allegations Against Dr. Naresh Singh Found to Be False, Unfounded, and Misleading

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Some of the recent press allegations made against Dr. Naresh Singh have been confirmed as false, unfounded, and misleading.



Dr. Singh is very pleased to know that his name is being restored. After several months of being dragged through the mud, at considerable cost to his career and reputation, things are getting cleaned up.



A series of press allegations have been found to be completely false, unfounded, and misleading. Relevant parties have dispelled the following accusations:



- funding to the Caribbean Local Economic Development CARILED funding was suspended as a result of the investigation into Singh. Actually, the CARILED work is proceeding normally.



- Singh may have been in conflict of interest when he accepted an FCM post as Director. In fact, Singh won out fair and square in an open competition that had almost 200 applicants.



- Singh left his job with the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) under a cloud. In truth, he was highly recommended by these employers to his new position. CIDA referenced Singh’s outstanding work for them and provided a solid reference for Singh’s application to the post of Deputy Secretary-General at CARICOM (Caribbean Community).



Recent negative claims refer to Singh’s work at CIDA in 2010. Ironically, this was the year that saw a host of nominations for Singh to be considered as Outstanding Canadian Public Servant. The nods were given by colleagues as well as senior Canadian and international public officials.



Dr. Singh is now looking forward. His plans for the future include Visiting Professor at OP Jindal Global University in India; collaborative projects in the realm of international development on the legal empowerment of the poor, local economic development and sustainable livelihoods; and writing a book about inclusive and equitable prosperity.