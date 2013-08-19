Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Press Association: Media - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Press Association: Media - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Press Association"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Press Association" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Press Association"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Press Association (PA) is a provider of business-to-business media services. The company provides multimedia content across web, mobile, broadcast and print. It offers fast, accurate feeds of text, data, photos and videos. It also provides services such as live coverage of news, sport and entertainment, and content marketing solutions for non-media clients. Additionally, it uses advanced semantic technology to create intuitive and responsive products for multiple platforms and devices. It primarily serves leading brands and corporates, broadcast and digital media, print, rights holders, and the public sector across the UK. The company operates as a subsidiary of PA Group. PA is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Press Association



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139775/press-association-media-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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