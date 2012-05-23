GoogleNewsSubmit Experiences an Acceleration in Growth; Reports Result of Recent Campaign

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Following a public awareness campaign, via press releases, on the causes, effects and potential warnings to small business concerning the new Google Penguin changes, GoogleNewsSubmit.com has experience a drastic uptick in business. The purpose of the recent press release campaign was to raise awareness in the business community of the Google Penguin update, as well as the overall benefits of press releases as a marketing tool.



Rebekah Hudson states, "The success of the recent campaign has been overwhelming as we picked up more clients in 3 days than the preceding 2 weeks. We're excited about the results as it's a testament of the success of using press releases for natural, Google Penguin friendly SEO links. We are not quiet done yet, as we have another quality release scheduled to be released on Monday, May 21st." Throughout the campaign last week, GoogleNewsSubmit.com saw a 50% increase in website traffic versus the previous week. In all a fresh press release was available on Google News. Press releases are currently being used each and everyday by Fortune 500 companies, and edits and/or screened. For this reason, a link included in a press release is one of the few naturally occurring links looked favorably upon by Google.



GoogleNewsSubmit.com is currently in takes and development on 2 special projects that will help make getting on Google News even easier and cheap for a small business. Although details were not provided, the new changes are expected in the coming months.



GoogleNewsSubmit.com is an online Press Release Distribution company with over 200 clients. Clientel range from small businesses, musicians, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies all the way to small business start ups. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in helping companies get their quality press releases posted and seen on Google News, as well as high quality media outlets such as The Boston Globe, Chron.com, RecentGlobalNews.com, UPI.com, the San Francisco Chronicle and Banks.com for as little as $19.