Press Release Distribution Company Offers Distribution and Press Release for Just $5

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- A popular Fiverr Press Release writing service is helping small business owners get noticed from just $5, allowing everyone to have an equal footing when it comes to online marketing, no matter what size company they are.



Internet Marketing is a service that every company with a website on the Internet, who sell a product or service needs in order to attract potential visitors to their site to generate sales. One of the most popular ways to generate traffic to a website as well as increase the brand awareness is through an online press release. An online press release can boost a website ranking with the search engines.



Press release submission services and press release writing services are being used by Internet marketing experts and large companies on a daily basis to get the attention of the masses on the Internet. Anyone looking to get noticed online without paying for expensive internet marketing companies should look at the Fiverr Press Release writing service with In2town that is currently be offered from just $5



The In2town Fiverr Press Release service has helped small business owners all over the world to get the attention they need to generate sales. Small business owners who are worrying about budgets for marketing campaigns and budgets to achieve higher ranking in search engines are now turning to press releases for traffic generation.



The Fiverr press release service has become so successful celebrities from around the world have started using the service as well as large companies. The aim of the low cost press release service was to give everyone an equal chance in gaining promotion on the internet and gaining traffic to their website, no matter how much money they had for marketing or what size business they were.



For results driven online marketing campaign using press releases, please visit http://www.fiverr.com/in2town/professional-press-release-service-by-journalists and see all the services that are on offer



About Fiverr Press Release with In2town

In2town is a media organisation, which is helping small business owners get noticed online and generate exposure and traffic.