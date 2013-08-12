Press Release Distribution Service Explains Benefits of Google News Inclusion

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- This week, popular online press release distribution service (http://www.release-news.com) explained the benefits of Google News inclusion. This was part of a further improvement of their service to include an editing service with their Gold level distribution package.



Tests between several different websites were performed, between non Google News sources and sites which where part of the Google News network. Not surprisingly, the results were clear giving far better results with a Google News distribution service.



Some of the benefits were:



Instant indexing of the story (organically too)

Story sent out to Google Alerts (Via email)

Heavy spikes of targeted traffic

Story being picked up by blogs/websites

Story being syndicated on websites which display Google News feeds

SEO benefits from natural links

News published fast.



The findings became clear, that news distribution websites that are a news source of Google are massively more effective than none news sources.



Adam Bailey from Release-News.com said:



"Over the years we find that the ability to provide a service which allows our clients to submit their stories to appear in Google News is vital. Businesses like to see their news listed this way and it obviously gives great results as long as the press release is written in the correct format"



Recently Release-News.com reported that some of their clients were witnessing traffic of up to 2K targeted visitors to their press release. Now with their 'Gold' level package including support to help clients and edit stories to get approved on their networks gives an affordable distribution solution.



Recently, online press release distribution has become a bigger part of many companies marketing efforts. Reporting regular on news provides a further way to reach out online and encourage more business.



Currently, Release-News offer two distribution packages, Silver $22 and Gold $59.



In addition they also provide a press release writing service for $99. All their paid packages include Google News inclusion.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com is an online news submission service which allows small to medium business to submit news and gain exposure online. Established in 2009 they have built an Alexa traffic rank of around 38K. They also offer a Google News submission service