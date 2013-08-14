Press Release Distribution Service Explains the Myths Surrounding Online Distribution & Effects on SEO

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- With the latest Google update passing by several weeks ago, online press release distribution (Release-News.com) wanted to report its latest findings surrounding the use of online news services.



It seems that web businesses and SEO companies where for a long time using black hat techniques, loading thousands of back links and hiring people to boost websites ranking in unnatural ways. The outcome has been that many webmasters have now discovered problems and a general fear has arisen with which websites they should now use.



A common misinterpretation is that online press release distribution sites have become less effective or even damaging to rankings. As social networks offer real time updates, it seems search engines are actually now preferring news sites to offer up to date listings to compete with all the latest micro blogging platforms.



Adam Bailey from Release-News.com explained:



"Many webmasters are panicking and trying to recover their search engine listings from previous efforts to boost rankings by unnatural methods. Release-News.com and our clients are actually all benefiting from our services now. In fact, we have SEO companies using our services too. In recent tests it seems websites that have been involved in the use of our services have gained rankings because its a natural form of gaining links etc"



Release-News.com last month reported that more businesses are starting to use press release distribution methods as part of their marketing efforts. Providing that the news is written in a correct news worthy manor the benefits can be great. A sudden boost of traffic of anything up to 2K hits is not unusual, in addition good SEO benefits are often found from a press release. Obviously, it does depend on the quality and type of news. It is not unknown for large news companies and other media organizations to pick up a press release and then run a story about it.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com is an established online news submission service which offers several distribution and writing services. Free distribution is available however from $22-$59 gives additional benefits including Google News listings.