Press Release Distribution Service GoogleNewsSubmit Rolls out a New Look

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Google News and Press Release distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit.com is pleased to announce the launching of a totally new and redesigned website. The new website launch has taken immediate a effect and is now accessible at http://www.GoogleNewsSubmit.com.



The new website design was developed to be responsive, therefore effective on mobile devices such as iPhone, iPads and Android products. The new design includes cleaner colors, easier to read font, beautiful graphics and more. Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit states, "We're extremely proud of the new redesigned look and feel to the website. Based on initial client feedback, we feel the new look will be an overwhelming success."



GoogleNewsSubmit.com expects to announce a new round of press release distribution agreements as they head into 2014. Currently, they offer exposure to some the worlds most popular media outlets, including the recent additions of BeforeItsNews.com, Allvoices and Storify. As well, Gold Package clients have their press releases submitted and added to the webs most popular document sharing websites.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet’s fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.