GoogleNewsSubmit.com Now Reaches About.com, Ask.com in Addition to Others

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Press Release Distribution and Press Release Writing Service GoogleNewsSubmit.com is pleased to announce an expansion to their already widespread distribution network. With the latest network expansion, GoogleNewsSubmit.com now reaches About.com, Ask.com as well as multiple international based news organizations such as the Central Asia Times. Ask.com and About.com are two of the most popular destinations online for information today. With the latest addition GoogleNewsSubmit.com anticipates a much improved experience for their clients.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "We're extremely proud of our new content agreements to further expand our clients presence online. We anticipate expanding our distribution network even further as we negotiate additional distribution agreements." GoogleNewsSubmit.com now reaches thousands of the most popular news organizations around the world.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com, parent company of WireSerice.co is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.