Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading press release distribution service, is excited to announce the expansion of their press release distribution services with the signing of an agreement with RecentGlobalNews.com. Terms of the agreement includes GoogleNewsSubmit.com to their high quality client Press Releases as content to the RecentGlobalNews.com site.



RecentGlobalNews.com is a fast growing, Search Engine Optimized news site offering nearly instant indexing into Google Search results. The average press release issued on RecentGlobalNews.com is crawled by Google and appears in the search results in less than 10 minutes. Financial terms of the agreement were not announced.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, RecentGlobalNews.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Packages featuring inclusion onto Google News Pricing start as low as $19.