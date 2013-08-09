Press Release for New Website That Focuses on How to Get Rid of Ringworm Naturally

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Ringworm is definitely a problem that nobody wants to deal with. However, a large amount of people experience this fungal infection and really want to know how to remove it. This is why a new site aimed to teach people infected with ringworm how to get rid of it. The name of the website is called How To Get Rid of Ringworms and it focuses on using natural remedies to clear the skin of this extremely prevalent condition. The owner of the site is named Jerry and he knows exactly how bothersome and persistent this problem can be which is why he developed the site to begin with.



According to the website owner the symptoms associated with ringworm such as excessive itching, inflamation, and soreness is enough to drive anybody nuts. "I dealt with persistent ringworm for years until I finally discovered that there are certain herbs and other natural remedies that can actually help remove the infection faster and more effectively than any prescription I received from my doctor" stated the site owner. Jerry went over and beyond to provide people with a comprehensive overview of the symptoms, treatment options, and prevention methods to help sufferers overcome this fungal infection.



One of the things that Jerry emphasizes on his site is that prevention is always better than the cure. According to howtogetridofringworms.net most people could have easily prevented their ringworm in the first place but failed to do certain things. Moreover, a lot of people develop ringworm after one or more people they come in contact with have the ringworm fungus.



If they knew how to prevent the infection they would be able to avoid catching the infection while interacting or sharing a home with someone that's infected. Things like not sharing brushes, clothes, sheets, or other personal items with an infected person are things you must do in order to prevent ringworm. The website will teach you even more about prevention as they have a section dedicated to showing visitors how to stop this fungal infection from developing.



The website's main goal is to teach people how to get rid of ringworm using natural remedies. Remedies such as garlic are very effective at naturally treating ringworm. According to the site you can make a garlic paste and apply it directly to the infected area thoroughly. You should cover the paste with a bandage or something to keep it from rubbing off. Leave the paste on the fungal infection overnight while you sleep and then remove it when you get up in the morning. The anti-fungal properties of garlic will go to work and help remove the ringworm naturally.



The website also welcomes its visitors to contact the webmasters through email to get further counseling and tips for this problem. Most of the webmasters of the site have experienced ringworm and managed to get rid of it naturally. Since they have first-hand experience they know exactly what works and what doesn't. You can guarantee that the advice you receive will be valuable and reputable.



About HowToGetRidofRingworms.net

How To Get Rid of Ringworms is a website that provides the best information on how to remove ringworm naturally. You can discover tips and advice by experts to help you get rid of the unwanted fungus known as ringworm.



Contact: http://howtogetridofringworms.net



Jerry Sloan

Jerry@ howtogetridofringworms.net

1730 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd.

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Phone:404-676-9878