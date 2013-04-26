Press Release Profits: Free 3-Part Training Series on How to Immediately Boost Profits Using the Secret Power of Press Releases

Upper Montclair, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Authors, speakers, coaches and entrepreneurs who struggle with how to write a press release now have the opportunity to learn exactly what to say – and what to leave out – thanks to a new complimentary 3-part training series: "Press Release Profits: How to Immediately Boost Profits Using the Secret Power of Press Releases."



“Press releases are one of the most valuable and proven marketing methods ever created”, said Barbara Colacino, founder of PR Exploit and host, “and easily leveraged by anyone, regardless of budget or experience.



Business owners may miss the opportunity to promote their books, products or services simply because of confusion about press release basics, including:



- What is a press release?

- How to use press releases

- Press release format

- When to release a press release



Initially created to help fellow, self-published Kindle authors, the training covers the basic “how to” of basic press releases as well insider “exploits” - techniques for creating turbo-charged press releases designed to immediately boost sales & profits.



“If you're selling anything – a press release is a critical component of getting your message out there," Colacino said. "When you learn to do it right, you discover how much easier it is to promote your business and boost your profits, and establish greater credibility and authority in your business or niche.



The complimentary press release training series consists of 2 video trainings followed by a LIVE 90-minute training call on Wednesday, May 1st at 4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT and will cover:



- The 7 Deadly Sins of Press Releases – are you guilty of leaving money on the table?

- The Identity Exploit – How to write a press release that’s laser-targeted to your target audience

- The Alpha Omega Exploit – How to begin your press release with the end in mind and you’ll end up making more than you imagined!

- The Cinderella Headline Exploit – the specifics of how and why to write a headline that pulls in more people and more profits

- And more



To register for the complimentary 3-part training series: "Press Release Profits: How to Immediately Boost Profits Using the Secret Power of Press Releases” and the live teleclass on Wednesday, May 1st, visit: http://prexploittraining.com



About PR Exploit

Following a successful career working with Fortune 500 companies in advertising, publishing, broadcast and the Internet, Barbara has turned her attention to helping entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, business owners and start-ups successfully monetize their gifts and boost profits, and shares her knowledge, expertise and winning strategies developed over her more than 25 year career for companies like Pfizer, Ikea and Accenture.



Contact Information

Barbara Colacino

Prince Partner, LLC

Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

PRExploitTraining.com

201-396-0974