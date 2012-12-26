GoogleNewsSubmit.com Continues Their Press Release SEO Educational Series

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit, a leading press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the second installment of their Press Release SEO education series for small business. With the holiday season beginning to wind down, businesses should begin to plan ahead to 2013 and how to gain an advantage over their competition.



Endless information and instant access have transformed the playing field of professional and strategic communications at all levels of commerce. When you or your small business is wanting to distribute information to the public, the classic forms of journalism are losing their finesse. The answer for this predicament remains to be a press release, but the Social Age of Twitterdom and Facebook has changed the game somewhat through the last few years. Putting out a typical news release may be the most non eventful method you'll go. You need to publish on the internet and have the news release optimized towards the search engines. The use of search engine optimization techniques, you can make sure your news release is read by net browsers, surfers, consumers, and spiders.



Select Keywords and Phrases:



Identify what keywords and phrases accurately describe your small business or service, and link it to the press release. Do not get fancy. Picture how your current clients would describe you, or what the greatest need the news release addresses. This is what shoppers are going to be searching for once they uncover your news. Check your keywords to discover the most frequently looked for by utilizing Google Trends and AdWords, where you can judge your competition accordingly.



Use Terms and Phrases Strategically



Engines like google like to look for keywords and phrases inside the headline and body copy. The easier it is to locate, the better you are going to be treated. The earlier inside the body copy the better, preferably within the very first sentence. Do not keyword stuff, mainly because it is going to sound poor and don't forget, humans are reading this. Google recommends headlines between two and twenty-two words, so you've got some elbow room to build those keywords injected into essentially the most read portion of any subject material.



Use Backlinks of Keywords and Phrases



News releases are gateway material. You want your target market to desire much more of your worthwhile subject material and come searching for more. Should you hyperlink your keywords and phrases back to appropriate landing pages on your web site, you're going to increase your targeted traffic and, most probable, your sales. Be sure not to over-link your phrases, although, or the spiders will interpret it as spam. Look at using one hyperlink for each one hundred words.



Needless to say you will also post the press release to your webpage, but ONLY after it makes Google news. You'll be able to also plug the press release by way of social media: Twitter, Facebook, Digg, etc. and extend the reach. Do not forget about making use of bitly to shorten the news releases URL in order to offer a refined link to the content. Who knows, you might begin a viral hit that will get your press release in wider circles. That is what the net is for, you already know.



