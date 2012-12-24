GoogleNewsSubmit.com Releases Press Release SEO Series to Help Small Business

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Leading press release distribution service GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to roll out a series on press release SEO to help small businesses across the United States. With the addition of over 800 new clients in 2012, GoogleNewsSubmit.com feels a much larger impact could have been felt if 95% of their clients focused more on optimizing each release for better ranking in Google News.



One of the most talked about approaches to get Google traffic to your site is by means of a SEO news release.



You'll find a variety of optimization tricks which you need to bear in mind when crafting SEO news releases. Over time, the significance of of this approach has undergone some change, particularly from a news viewpoint. One of the reasons why this promotion tactic is so loved is cause people that use it are often properly ranked on search engines like Google or Yahoo.



Multiple scientific studies have documented that consumers and journalists are searching for press releases. Recent studies reveal that journalists and consumers will opt for press releases as one of the primary means of data online. By optimizing, you will be making them much easier to locate for your target audience. Therefore, press releases are a beneficial method of attracting new traffic and marketing your products and services.



In optimizing any type of content material on the internet, you will find a few of points that you need to do:



- The target audience and objective of the press release has to be plainly defined

- Keyword phrases must be added to the title, body copy, and subheading

- Keyword phrases need to be well researched

- Make good use of keyword phrases when linking to web sites or other landing pages

- You ought to incorporate media which includes audio, pictures and video

- Make certain to involve several formats (i.e. PDF or MS Word)

- The right space to publish is in the company's newsroom (on the site)

- Publish a blog post version of the release

- Make certain to distribute it with the assistance of a wire service such as GoogleNewsSubmit or WireSerice.co

- Meticulously look at social mentions, outcomes, traffic and release rankings



Since the press releases hosted by the wire company are brand new and lack link popularity, they receive a certain degree of immediate SEO nominal benefit. However, when syndicated with other search conduits, for instance, search engines dedicated to news, they will rank very well based on features like keyword placement and backlink reputation of the particular webpage.



News releases commonly have links which have been embedded into other blogs and news internet sites.



When optimizing a news release, the factor that you ought to place by far the most emphasis on is that it must be targeted for people 1st and search engines 2nd. If the individual reading does not understand or find any value in the content of it, then no matter how highly ranked a it is, it is of no use.



