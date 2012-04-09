GoogleNewsSubmit.com Upgrades Their Press Release Submission Website

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading online press release distribution company, is excited to announce the recent upgrading of their website to improve the client experience. The new website upgrades includes a profile page for each client that features an instant messaging systems, a file upload/sharing utility as well as the ability to instantly post a press release.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, “We extremely excited to announce the new upgrades. Clients can now expect a better reporting system, quicker access to data and much more.” The new upgrades provides a real time messaging system that alerts the client via the site and email of new files, reports or messages.



The new upgrades are immediately available to new clients of Google NewsSubmit.com.



