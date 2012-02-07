Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit, a leading press release distribution company, is pleased to announce the addition of 17 new Press Release clients in the last 6 days. Based on the current rate of growth, GoogleNewsSubmit is expected to acquire nearly 1,000 new clients for the year 2012.



Rebekah Hudson, Owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "I'm very pleased with the current rate of growth we are experiencing. We use the press releases ourselves to publicize our company, so a large part of our growth has resulted from the effects of these press releases. We are excited to be able to provide the same level of quality press to our clients."



GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting Press Releases on popular news sites such as Google News, Bing News, Ask.com News, The Boston Globe and thousands of other media outlets. Each press release includes valuable anchor text and links, as well as the capability for images, video, music, pdf files and more. GoogleNewsSubmit provide high quality SEO work on each release to make sure each release receives residual traffic.



For more information, or to get your Press Release seen like this on, visit GoogleNewsSubmit.com.