Original Press Releases Achieves 1,000 Unique Website Visitors in a Single Day

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The chief executive officer at Original Press Releases, Ramiro Rodriguez, today announced the PR website reached 1,000 unique website visitors in a single day. OPR is about a year old and it’s performing extremely well in Google, Yahoo and Bing. The site also receives traffic Google News and Google’s Australia, United Kingdom and a host of other countries.



Getting 1,000 unique visitors to a website is not easy to do, and it’s even harder to get listed on Google News. Mr. Rodriguez said, “The achievement of getting on Google News is indicative of the quality of content we produce for our clients.” Original Press Releases currently has two part-time writers and they are looking for a full-time employee to help Mr. Rodriguez manage the business.

To date, the writers at Original Press Releases have written and posted about 2,000 press releases all of which are unique. OPR is a little different than most press release websites as they don’t charge their clients an extra fee to post videos or pictures. In fact, Mr. Rodriguez encourages his clients to provide their videos so they can be posted with their news releases.



Videos and pictures add value to a press release and they enhance the reader’s overall experience on the website. Many readers will simply watch a video instead of reading the text on the page. The company serves many professionals in the SEO and website design industry who announce their client’s new websites and services along with videos.



The press release website was created shortly after Mr. Rodriguez set up a press release writing gig on Fiverr.com. He would write press releases and then turn them in to his clients, who would then submit them to press release submission websites. Mr. Rodriguez said, “The opportunity to launch a website became apparent as I was writing a lot of content which was then posted online at other sites.”



Another deciding factor in creating OPR was that Mr. Rodriguez was frustrated with a lot of press release submission websites, and found them to be too restrictive in the amount of anchor text that could be used. Also, he was discouraged by the fact that that he had to pay extra fees at these submission sites to allow videos or pictures.



