Press Release Writing and Distribution Service for Only $5

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Online press release distribution over top-notch websites is becoming increasingly popular in today’s high-tech, industrialized world, providing a reliable platform to the reputed and renowned writers and marketers from around the globe to update people with newsworthy and significant events happening around them. One of such qualified and highly-experienced internet marketing and affiliate marketing experts, with essential journalism skills, is Ana Spencer from USA, who has recently started rendering her valuable services on Fiverr.



Ana has won the hearts of hundreds of people by her incomparably commendable press release writing and distribution services, in just a month. She submits press releases primarily to two of the most outstandingly popular websites in this aspect, PRBuzz and SBWire with premium paid services and further equips them with finest Search Engine Optimization (SEO) features that enable them to be shown on thousands of other popular news websites including Google News.



She further regards this as a perfect gig for those who want keyword targeted traffic, high quality back links, complete live link reports and maximum exposure to their news, articles or websites. The customers can also include necessary images and videos in their orders as well.



Check Out Her Press Release Distribution Service for $5



Submitting a press release at SBWire and PRBuzz provides an absolute conformity to a person that his business is exposed to thousands of people around the world that ultimately leads to an increased market opportunities. She further distributes it to a ton of other credible form of medias including, blogs, social networks and most importantly on Google News.



Ana, at a very affordable amount, writes a well-organized, 400-word professional press release, fully loaded with essential information that grabs the readers’ attention and succinctly explain about the respective product or service, offered by an individual’s business. Furthermore, the press releases are effectively optimized for SEO to accelerate the traffic rate on the websites and to provide them with better search engine rankings.



The buyers can also request revisions and can customize their press releases according to their requirements. In addition, her Gig extras include guaranteed inclusion of press releases to 700+ news sites, blogs and social media websites along with a total of 750+ back links from high authority news sites at an unbelievably comparative rate.



Check Out Her Press Release Writing for $5



A client S.Shirazi (@sshirazi) describes his experience with Ana’s Gig as,



“Ana is a precious gem in the Fiverr's Chest. Her work is awe inspiring. She is highly recommendable for writing press releases as well as syndication of PRs, Five out Five.”



Interested individuals can learn more about Ana Spencer at, http://fiverr.com/ana_spencer/