Press Releases - Do They Still Have SEO Value

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2013 -- Press releases can be used by a company to promote a new product launch or service. A press release can be a valuable SEO marketing tool and should be considered as part of a strategy of increasing web traffic to your website and page views essential to increasing your exposure and growing your business. There is a lot of value with the use of a press release and understanding how they add value is important as you consider your strategy for SEO marketing.



- What is SEO Marketing?



SEO marketing, which stands for search engine optimization, is a process of positioning your web page as near the top of a search engine result as possible in order to direct web traffic to your website. SEO marketing uses a variety of techniques designed to look at certain words that are related to a searcher's inquiry. These words are called keywords and the density of these words on a webpage that appear in an informational piece, press release or other written material determine where your web page appears in search results.



It is important to note that with SEO marketing the content designed to increase web traffic should be original and unique. Simply copying pages from another website or retitling and reusing previously published material will not help promote your webpage. Search engine such as Google, Bing and others have developed methods of detecting the true nature of content and will penalize you by lowering a ranking of your website if the content is deemed misleading or "spammy" in nature.



- How Are Press Releases Used in SEO Marketing?



Press releases provide you and your business an outlet to make announcements and feature some aspect of the business that you want consumers to respond to. A press release used in SEO internet marketing works no different than a press release that is sent to print media outlets. You use the press release to provide information and direct a consumer to take some form of action. This action can be to direct customers to your website for additional information or access to special coupons or discounts only available to online viewers of the information. It can also provide your customers with information about product features and benefits and be used as an educational tool.



- Creating More Traffic with Your Press Release



Understanding how SEO marketing works to increase web traffic and how a press release is one of the methods used to drive customers to your doors, you should make it a practice to incorporate press releases into your SEO marketing strategy. Writing one or more releases weekly helps train your customers to expect regular release of information from your business and look to checking your website frequently. This constant stream of web traffic improves your ratings and helps you maintain a higher ranking for your website.



An experienced SEO marketing team can help you with the development of your press release strategy and provide you with writers that can develop unique content. The cost of employing an SEO marketing firm may be well worth the investment.



