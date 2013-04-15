PressClip.it 'Visual Marketing' Reaches 'Press Clipping' Reports

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Making an impact, differentiating and obtaining responses are the three pillars on which the foundation of marketing lays. For this reason, PressClip.it is the first 'visual marketing' tool created by a startup company that can create attractive and effective press clippings and press releases in just a few minutes.



Developed with the exclusive technology of Etceter, PressClip.it presents a formula that allows all parties to win, and also goes one step further in visual marketing content with a tool to create 'pressclipping' reports. In just a few minutes we can include in your own customizable website, online appearances and offline documents of our clients (links, videos, websites, mentions in social media, images, PDFs, text documents, xls, csv ...), send them privately from the platform with proof of readership, include comments, and have instant data analytics.



It overcomes one of the biggest handicaps found when creating and submitting reports, allows visual storage in the cloud and all kinds of media appearances, beyond the classic (and outdated) PDF with screenshots and links, improving the conversion time and an effective communication with customers.



Explanatory Video: https://vimeo.com/63009623



More information, interviews, or demo of our platform, please visit our Press Release visual content report done in PressClip.it here: http://www.pressclip.it/c-prelease/p-pressclipit-press-release-contents/



Javier Chico

COO PressClip.it

+34 691416391

http://www.pressclip.it/